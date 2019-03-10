Guelph police investigating death at north end motel

Guelph police say they are investigating a death at a north end motel that occurred Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the motel at around 11:15 a.m. for a report of a medical emergency. Police say they began a death investigation as a result of the call.

"A few people have reported several police cars and a taped off area," police said in a news release. "Please be aware that all death investigations are treated as suspicious until otherwise proven."

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and no further information will be given out at this time.