Guelph woman loses $3,800 in bitcoin scam involving fake government official
Woman went to a store in Guelph in order to make the transaction
A Guelph woman lost $3,800 in a bitcoin scam after receiving a phone call from someone impersonating a government official, police say.
The woman received a call Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. The male caller informed the woman that her social insurance number had been compromised and had been used to rent a car. According to the unidentified male caller, the car had been stopped by police and was found to contain a large amount of cocaine.
Police say the woman was told to send bitcoin or risk going to jail. She went to a store in Guelph and made the transaction.
Police in Guelph are reminding people that a government official would never ask them to send bitcoin or gift cards.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Const. Joshua van Breda at 519-824-1212 ext. 7417 or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
