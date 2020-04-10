Guelph to expand sidewalks, close road lanes for more physical distancing

Sidewalks will be temporarily expanded in Guelph to allow people to keep a physical distance of at least two metres from others.

The city says it will make changes at seven sites where one lane of traffic will be closed to vehicles. This will allow people walking or cycling to have more space.

Kealy Dedman is the deputy chief administrative officer of infrastructure, development and enterprise services. She asked people to be patient "as we try these new ways of physical distancing during our new normal."

Sites were chosen based on physical constraints that make it hard to keep space between people, such as where there are guard rails, retaining walls and high volume trail connections.

One lane of traffic will be closed to vehicles at the Speedvale Avenue bridge over the Speed River as well as on Eramosa Road between the Downtown Trail and Delhi Street.

One-way sidewalks are also being introduced at several locations:

Eramosa Road between Callandar Drive and Orchard Crescent.

Paisley Street between Dublin and Glasgow streets.

Edinburgh Road bridge between the Royal Recreational Trail heads.

Woodlawn Road on the south side from Fairway Lane to 250 meters west of Fairway Lane.

Macdonell Street bridge between Arthur Street S. and Elizabeth Street as well as from Arthur Street N. and Rose Street and Woolwich/Wellington Street.

The changes are expected to be in place as of June 8.

Dedman says staff will monitor the areas and make adjustments if necessary.

The changes were approved by city council on May 11. Before that meeting, Coun. James Gordon said he put forward the motion because there were "pinch points" in the city where people can't keep their distance from others.

The motion received support from the Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation as well as Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.