Weekend road closures for patios in Guelph's downtown approved by council

There will be no downtown dining district in Guelph this summer, but on Monday city council voted in favour of closing a main intersection on weekends.

Council approved weekend closures — Friday, Saturday, Sunday — at the intersection of Wyndham and Macdonell streets starting May 21 and running until Sept. 6.

"There was no appetite on council at all to replicate what was done last year so we focused the discussion on weekends," Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said in a post-council Twitter video.

"The dining district as you saw it last year is not going to happen. We're going to do weekends only starting May 21st."

Last summer, the intersection at Wyndham and Macdonell streets was closed for much of the summer so restaurants and bars in the area could expand patios into the street. It was done to help restaurants hit hard by the pandemic offer outdoor dining when there were restrictions on the number of indoor diners permitted.

Earlier this month, council voted at committee to only close downtown streets for special events this year.

Before making the decision Monday evening, a petition was presented and councillors heard from a number of people asking them to reconsider not allowing the downtown dining district.

Favouring one part of downtown: Bell

Coun. Bob Bell did not support closing one intersection in the downtown core.

"It will do nothing more than disrupt travel and provide a special benefit to the bar owners on the intersection. I'm fine with special event closures and the bar owners would be paying for that," Bell said at council.

He objected to the city spending nearly $300,000 to "benefit a select few."

"I think that the benefit of outdoor dining should be shared amongst all locations downtown and I don't see why we should be favouring one location much less making the public pay for it," Bell said.

Guthrie said he disagreed with Bell. He said he walked the dining district last year and saw how many people were enjoying the space. He said he also spoke with other businesses that were outside the dining district who were supportive of the district because it brought people into the downtown core.

Council also voted to allow businesses to open patios as of April 1, rather than the previously set date of May 1. The patio program, which is citywide, runs through to October.