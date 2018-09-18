New
Guelph paramedics injured by 'combative' patient
Two Guelph-Wellington paramedics called police Monday evening after a woman they were helping became 'combative.'
Two Guelph paramedics are recovering from injuries after being kicked and punched by a "combative" woman Monday evening.
Two paramedics were assisting the woman and called police just after 5 p.m. when she began to fight them.
The woman punched and kicked both paramedics, causing injuries that required medical attention. A cellphone was also broken when one of the paramedics was kicked in the chest.
A 23-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000.