Guelph cyclist advocates early morning rides after 'awesome' owl encounter

A cyclist from Guelph, Ont., is singing the praises of early morning bike rides after a close encounter with a barred owl on a trail in the Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

Tim Plunkett, one of the owners of Speed River Bicycle, has been getting up in the wee hours to ride ever since his son was born seven years ago, he said.

"I've seen little baby foxes, I've seen tons of good stuff," he said. "I saw a lot of rabbits this morning, and then I came around the corner and Mr. or Mrs. Owl was hunkered down in the middle of the trail. It was awesome."

Video of the encounter captured by the camera on Plunkett's bike show's the owl sitting on the trail less than five metres from the front tire.

Plunkett speaks to the bird to encourage it to move, but at first it seems reluctant.

When it does flap its wings, it reveals that it is sitting atop a large rabbit.

Plunkett then turns off the trail to ride around the owl, at which point it flies away, leaving the body of the rabbit on the trail.

Plunkett didn't stick around to find out if the bird went back for its prey, he said.

"I honestly thought that it would be mad at me and it might dive bomb me," he said, laughing. "It's a pretty big winged predator so I sort of took off because I don't want an angry owl. I don't know. Do they peck?"

Punkett has seen owls swoop while in bike rides before, he said, but this is the first time he's ever seen one sitting on the trail.

"Seeing it in the wild is just amazing," he said. "It makes me appreciate, you know, getting out in the morning when it's quiet and no one's out there and you just see lots of cool things. … This summer there were three baby foxes on a trail that followed me… I thought that was the coolest one. It was pretty cool. But the owl I think topped the baby foxes."

Plunkett has posted photos and video of the encounter on the bike shop's social media accounts.

"Why ride before sunrise?" he wrote on Instagram. "This is why!"