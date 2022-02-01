Guelph, Ont., woman completes 100 walks for her 100th birthday and a special cause
Orpha Thrasher’s goal inspired 9-year-old Kitchener boy to do 100 walks for his 10th
Orpha Thrasher of Guelph, Ont., celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with 100 walks under her belt.
In September, Thrasher vowed to do something special leading up to the big milestone — to do those walks at her local park and fundraise for the poverty relief charity Hope House.
"In a way, I'm sad that it's over. In another way, I'm glad I was able to still be here to finish it," she told CBC K-W on Sunday as she completed her 100th walk at Riverside Park along with family and friends.
"It's been the best thing to get me up in the morning, get me moving and walking."
LISTEN | Orpha Thrasher tell her 100th birthday story on CBC K-W's The Morning Edition:
Thrasher reached her goal and raised $22,000 in the process, and is now inspiring others to do the same.
Nine-year-old Jasper Crealock-Marsh heard about Thrasher's goal through a CBC K-W story and committed to 100 walks before his 10th birthday, which happens to be Wednesday, a day after Thrasher's.
"I decided like, 'That's cool. I want to try,'" said Crealock-Marsh.
He noted he's he's raising money for various charities, including the House of Friendship and the Working Centre.
Crealock-Marsh walked alongside Thrasher on Sunday — 90 years and one day apart, but united by a common goal.
"I thought it was just wonderful," said Thrasher.
Thrasher said she plans to continue her walks and hopes others will too as a way to stay active.
WATCH | Orpha Trasher gets happy birthday wishes on her landmark walk:
"[The walks] have been most interesting. And believe me, I don't suppose there's another person at 99 years of age who's had as much fun as I've had," she added.
In her memory for her birthday, Thrasher's family dedicated a park bench located metres away from a memorial tree for her late husband.
