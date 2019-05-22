A Guelph man who was struck by a car while crossing the street in an electric wheelchair last Tuesday has died from his injuries.

Paul Bell, 56, was crossing at the intersection of Edinburgh Road N. and Willow Road just after 11:30 a.m. when he was hit by a four-door sedan, according to Guelph police.

Bell was taken to Guelph General Hospital to be treated for his injuries, including several broken bones.

An online fundraiser started by Bell's family to raise money for his recovery confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries Monday night.

"The family would like to thank our friends, family and the community for their continued love and support," a post on the fundraiser said.

"We have been overwhelmed with everyone that sent positive vibes, kept Paul in their prayers, shared our GoFundMe page and donated to help with his treatment."

The fundraiser generated more than $4,888 over the last week. According to the fundraiser, the money will now go toward covering funeral expenses.

Bell was described as a "loving husband and well known and respected member of the community."

He worked as a nurse at St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph for many years as was well known for dressing up as Santa Clause, the fundraiser said.

Guelph police said the investigation is ongoing but did not indicate if any charges are pending.

The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old Guelph woman, was not injured in the collision.