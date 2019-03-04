Guelph man charged after failing roadside cannabis test, police say

A Guelph man faces three cannabis charges related to possession, but was not charged with impaired driving even though he failed a roadside test, police say.

Guelph officers were called to Sanderson Drive in the city's west end Sunday night around 9:35 p.m. after a report someone backed into a parked car and the driver was possibly intoxicated.

Officers located the man and administered a roadside test with an approved screening device, police said.

"He failed this test and was arrested," a police release said.

But, police said, "breath tests at the station were not high enough to continue with that charge."

A search of the man's vehicle revealed a large quantity of marijuana. The 36-year-old man has been charged with possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis, possessing cannabis over 30 grams and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act.