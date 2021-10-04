Kitchener man charged after $10K in lumber stolen from Guelph business

A Kitchener man is facing charges including break and enter and possession of stolen property after $10,000 worth of lumber was stolen from a business in Guelph this past spring.

Police in Guelph were called to a business on Wellington Street W. on April 11 after someone used a pickup truck to force open the gates at the business' compound. Surveillance footage showed a person load a large amount of lumber into the truck bed at 4 a.m. before driving away.

The police said their investigation found the truck had been stolen on April 10 in Waterloo region.

A suspect was identified and arrested on Oct. 1.

Police say a 36-year-old Kitchener man faces charges of break and enter, possessing stolen property over $5,000 and prohibited driving.

The theft happened at a time when lumber prices had hit a record high because of supply issues. Prices for lumber have since returned to pre-pandemic prices.