Teen identified as swimmer who drowned at Guelph Lake

For the second time in two weeks, a person has died while swimming at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police received reports of a swimmer in distress Sunday at 6:15 p.m. near the island in Guelph Lake.

The Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and local fire departments were also at the scene and began searching for the missing swimmer.

A 14-year-old boy was located around 7:30 p.m. and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Najeebi of Mississauga.

On July 18, Wellington County OPP responded to a report that afternoon of a swimmer in distress at the main beach.

He was identified as 21-year-old Rayan Kaber also of Mississauga.