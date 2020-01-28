Guelph family builds epic snowman you can climb into and peek out from
A Guelph family, along with help from some friends, have built an enormous snowman in their front yard.
It's so large that the children are able to climb into it and look down onto Glasglow Street N. below through its eyes.
Ben Price, 12, his brother Luke, 10, and their dad Ryan worked on the project over the weekend and Ben says it took them about 14 hours to complete. They also had help from their friends Oliver and Sam Stretten.
"I thought it would be cool to have a hollow snowman," Ben said.
Friend Ruby Krell, 9, agreed that "it's really cool."
"I like looking out the eyes - like how you can stand up and look out the eyes," she said.
"I like that it's so big," said another friend, 7-year-old Henry Gillis.
Luke joked he likes to surprise people by hanging out inside the snowman and talking to them from inside.
Ryan Price says he and his sons have built igloos in the past. To gather the snow, the kids fill five-litre buckets, sometimes from neighbouring properties, pull them over to the building site with a toboggan and stack them up.
They've made a two layer fort before, as well, but this is the first time they've made a snow creation that requires a ladder to get into it.
"Everyone's been so happy, that's the best part about it. It is kid-like reactions when you see people drive past they're just so happy," he said.
"There's something about a snowman that's so innocent but it's so big, so it's cool."
The children were off school on Tuesday as elementary teachers were on strike. The Price brothers, who attend Victory Public School, were hosting friends and neighbours all day who came to check out their creation.
"Everybody smiles when they walk past and take pictures and stuff," Ben said. "They're like, 'oh my god, so awesome,' and stuff like that."
