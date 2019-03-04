New
Cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and mushrooms seized from Guelph motel, vehicle
Guelph police said they've seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs after searching a motel and vehicle in the north end of the city. Two people were arrested on Friday.
Two people arrested at the scene Friday while officers continue search for another teen
Guelph police said they've seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs after searching a motel and vehicle in the north end of Guelph.
Under a search warrant, police said they've found: $5,700 in cocaine, $3,600 in MDMA, $2,600 in Xanax pills, $2,500 in fentanyl, $13,000 in Psilocybin and $800 in marijuana. Police also found drug paraphernalia, an imitation hand gun, a switchblade and more than $6,600 in cash.
A 22-year-old man from Scarborough and a 17-year-old female teenager from Guelph were arrested. Police are still looking for another 16-year-old female from Guelph.
All three face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.