Cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and mushrooms seized from Guelph motel, vehicle

Guelph police said they've seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs after searching a motel and vehicle in the north end of Guelph.

Under a search warrant, police said they've found: $5,700 in cocaine, $3,600 in MDMA, $2,600 in Xanax pills, $2,500 in fentanyl, $13,000 in Psilocybin and $800 in marijuana. Police also found drug paraphernalia, an imitation hand gun, a switchblade and more than $6,600 in cash.

A 22-year-old man from Scarborough and a 17-year-old female teenager from Guelph were arrested. Police are still looking for another 16-year-old female from Guelph.

All three face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.