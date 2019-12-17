University of Guelph fires track and field coach after allegations of unprofessional conduct

The University of Guelph has fired track and field coach Dave Scott-Thomas for "past unprofessional conduct," the school said in a statement Tuesday.

Scott-Thomas had been on personal leave while the university said it investigated information from former and current athletes "regarding their experiences on the team."

"During the course of reviewing this information and in the last 24 hours, the university became privy to new information regarding past unprofessional conduct," the statement said.

The university did not specify what the unprofessional conduct Scott-Thomas is accused of.

"The well-being of our student athletes is a priority; the university does not tolerate conduct from its coaches that is inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the University of Guelph and our university's coaches code of conduct."

Scott-Thomas has also served as head coach and founder of the Speed River Track and Field Club. Last week he told the club he would be taking an extended personal health leave from all coaching and administrative duties immediately.

"We are informing current athletes and staff of these changes, and the club will continue moving forward with our busy athletic season," club manager Scott MacDonald said in a statement emailed to CBC Kitchener-Waterloo, noting the club was aware of the review being done by the university.

Scott-Thomas coached Canadian athletes at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. A biography on the university's website says Scott-Thomas has won the U Sports coach of the year award 35 times.