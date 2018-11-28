Toronto man charged after houses damaged in Guelph's south end

A 40-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges after police say he caused damage to several doors and windows of homes.

Approximately $4,000 in damage was done to three different homes, police said.

The man was found standing on the front porch of a home on Downey Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man provided a false name.

Police dubbed it a "nicky nicky nine door" arrest, although the game generally just involves people knocking on doors and running away and not causing damage.

The man has been charged with four counts of trespass by night, three counts of mischief under $5,000, obstructing police, possessing identity documents and identity fraud.

The man was also wanted by Toronto police for failing to comply with conditions, failing to attend court, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving.