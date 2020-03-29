Guelph Museums want people to donate their COVID-19 objects — everything from journals, art, locally hand-sewn masks, photos to hand-painted rocks.

Staff put out the call for the items earlier this week and said the physical objects will capture the "experience and perspective during the COVID-19 pandemic" and mark this moment in history.

Tammy Adkin, manager of Guelph Museums, said in a release that they have a duty to collect and preserve evidence of significant events such as this pandemic.

"We typically receive objects decades after an event has passed. Now, we have an opportunity, in real time, to capture the truths and experiences about how Guelphites are living," Adkin said.

Other items could include 3D printed pieces of personal protective equipment, pieces written by health-care and essential workers, take out menus or even screengrabs of threads on social media talking about the pandemic.

Toilet paper, which has been a much sought after item in the grocery store, is also on the list.

There's a form on the Guelph Museums website for people to fill out if they have an item to donate. Museum staff will contact those people to arrange for pick up.