Kids save senior who takes nasty fall outside her home, return each week to help her

Nancy and Leonard Saunders say they're very thankful for four Grade 7 students who stopped to help after Nancy fell while putting out the garbage.

In early September, Leonard was planning to put out the garbage when he fell inside their Guelph home. Nancy told him to lay down on the couch and she'd take the garbage out instead.

"That was a very bad mistake," Nancy said with a bit of a laugh, noting she's 87 lbs and the blue bin can be quite heavy.

She took the green bin out to the curb, but when she went to take the blue bin out, the slight woman says the wheels went forward and she fell face down on the driveway. That resulted in her breaking her nose, a gash in her forehead, scraping her hands and multiple bumps and bruises.

Right after she fell, Nancy says she heard a group of kids beside her asking her if she was OK.

"I looked [and] because there's all kinds of blood on the road I said, 'I don't think so.' They said, 'Should we call 911?' I said, 'I think so,'" she said.

Help and hugs

Darcy Wadden, Hunter Chaisson, Nathan Paddock and Ivy Bezusko are all Grade 7 students. Paddock attends Sacred Heart Catholic School while the others go to St. John's Catholic School. They were hanging out together when they heard a loud bang.

"We saw it and we kind of freaked out a little bit," Paddock said.

The four of them ran over to see what they could do. Wadden made the call to 911 while Paddock and Chaisson stayed with Nancy and Bezusko went to get Leonard.

Leonard, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, says as they waited for the ambulance, he started to panic and then hyperventilate, so when paramedics arrived, they decided to also take him to the hospital.

The youths stayed with them both until the ambulance left.

"Each and every one gave me a hug before they took me away in the ambulance," Nancy said.

Friends (from left) Darcy Wadden, Nathan Paddock and Hunter Chaisson along with Ivy Bezusko (not pictured) ran over to help Nancy Saunders after she fell taking out the garbage bins in early September. Now, Paddock and Chaisson return each week to take the bins to the curb. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Return to put out bins each week

Now, each week, Wadden and Chaisson stop by to say hi to the Saunders and take the garbage bins to the curb.

"It's kind of nice for us to go back every week and it's kind of a part of our schedule now," Chaisson said.

"She's always thankful," Wadden said.

Nancy says what the four kids did saved her life, but they say they were just doing what anyone would do.

"I'm glad that we could help her and that we did," Chaisson said.

"It's crazy to know that we helped someone that much," Paddock said.

Wadden says in a way, it's scary because if they had been walking by five minutes earlier or later, they might have missed it.

Leonard says he is impressed with how the kids reacted and handled the situation. He says their parents should be really proud of what their children did to help them.

"I was so happy," he said. "We've been together for a long time. We depend on each other, we work together."

Nancy says she's offered them money as a way of saying thanks and the boys refuse. She's also told the boys they don't have to keep putting out her bins each week, but they insist.

"There's no words for it," she said. "We're really blessed with these boys."

