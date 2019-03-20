Four suspected overdoses involving fentanyl prompt community warning in Guelph

Officials in Guelph have issued a community warming after four suspected overdoses involving blue-purple fentanyl occurred over the weekend.

Police and the Guelph Community Health Centre issued the warning Sunday afternoon. They are reminding the public that dangerous opioids can be found in any street drug.

Police say although they discourage the use of illicit drugs, anyone who does should "exercise extreme cautioun."

Drug users are reminded to carry naloxone, have a second person present, or use the Guelph CHC supervised consumption site to reduce their risk of a fatal overdose.