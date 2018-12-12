Guelph CHC hopes to keep overdose prevention site open under new model

Guelph Community Health Centre (GCHC) is in the midst of an application process to keep its current overdose prevention site open.

Existing sites in the province have to re-apply under the new consumption and treatment services (CTS) model if they wish to continue to operate.

GCHC has until mid-December to send in its application to the province.

The application must include city council support, which they got earlier this week, said Raechelle Devereaux, executive director of GCHC.

"The fact that we received unanimous in our presentation to city council was very promising for us," she told Craig Norris, host of The Morning Edition.

The new CTS model focuses more on treatment and rehabilitation services, which is something GCHC already does, Devereaux said.

Visitors are connected to primary care, referrals to supports such as housing and food, and are also connected to withdrawal management services.

Answer from the province

GCHC may have an answer on whether or not their application is approved by the end of January 2019. The province said it would approve future sites based on need.

Devereaux said if approved, staff will need to document wraparound services in depth, in addition to adding more space to deliver other treatment services that are required.

"With those changes, we're actually proposing a shift in location of the site within our existing building," she said.

Despite no guarantee, Devereaux said she is confident GCHC's application will be approved, noting Guelph's overdose and emergency department visits rates are above the provincial average.

If GCHC's application is not approved, she said staff would be actively lobbying with the province to keep the site open.

"We'll do whatever possible to keep our doors open," she said, but added they will not operate the site illegally.

Since May, the site has had more than 2,300 visits from more than 250 individuals. They've reversed 21 overdoses and have connected many individuals to treatment services and community supports.