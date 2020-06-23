New Guelph central station with zero carbon footprint moves ahead with funding boost
$8.35M from provincial and federal governments for station, bike paths
The City of Guelph says it will be able to move ahead with a new Guelph central station building that's accessible and energy efficient, after a funding boost from the province and federal government.
The city will receive $8.35 million through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan and the city is contributing about $11 million toward the projects.
The funds will also expand the city's protected bike path network
The announcement was made Tuesday morning by Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield and MPP Stephen Crawford, parliamentary secretary to the Ontario minister of finance.
"I am very pleased that Guelph is now able to move forward with these local priority projects and to deliver improved transit to the community," said Crawford in a news release.
Zero carbon footprint, protected bike lanes
Guelph Central Station, which is set to be completed by 2027, will have a zero carbon footprint, according to the city.
It would feature an indoor 25-seat passenger waiting area and a space for transit operators.
"As Guelph continues to grow, it's critical that we invest in accessible, sustainable infrastructure projects that support our community's vision for a connected city where people can move around freely," said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie in the release.
The project also includes intersection improvements for people on bikes and protected bike lanes.
The lanes will be considered along:
- College Avenue from Janefield Avenue to Victoria Road.
- Eramosa Road from Woolwich Street to Victoria Road.
- Gordon Street from Wellington Street to Clair Road.
