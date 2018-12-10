Guelph mayor says Doug Ford 'very eager' to hear from cities

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie was one of seven Ontario mayors to snag some one-on-one time with Premier Doug Ford on Monday.

Guthrie says Ford reached out to him for the meeting, which lasted about 20 to 30 minutes.

"I jumped at the opportunity," Guthrie told CBC when he learned late last week the premier wanted to meet.

"He wants to get stuff done. He wants to take action on things," Guthrie said of Monday's meeting, adding Ford was "very eager" to hear about what is happening in Guelph.

Guthrie says he raised a number of issues with the premier, including jobs and affordable housing. The drive on Highway 401 to meet with Ford gave him a good place to start a conversation about transportation, Guthrie said.

Guthrie said he felt he was listened to in the meeting and that Ford took his concerns very seriously.

"I really made it clear to him that when cities like Guelph … when we succeed, the province succeeds," Guthrie said.

Ford also met with London's new mayor Ed Holder, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie.

A news release said Ford planned to discuss "their shared priorities, such as growing the economy and delivering better, more efficient services."