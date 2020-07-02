Q&A: Movie night at the Mustang Drive-in puts Black history, culture in spotlight

The Guelph Black Heritage Society (GBHS) and The Mustang Drive-in are collaborating to present a weekend of special programming that spotlights Black history and culture on the open-air big screen.



CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's Desmond Brown spoke with the society's executive director, Kayla Gerber, to learn more about what's in store for the weekend of July 10 - 12, and other current initiatives by the Guelph Black Heritage Society.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.



CBC KW: What's the inspiration behind this initiative?



Gerber: The Guelph Black Heritage Society originally came up with this idea to partner with the Mustang Drive-in as a way to highlight Emancipation Day in August. But the way that movies work with rights and all those things, it wasn't going to be possible to do for Emancipation Day.



What we saw was a need for a celebration of our culture and our heritage during these times. It gives us an important glimpse of the civil rights movement, with Selma being featured as one of these films, that really goes to show the importance of where we are right now in terms of the new civil rights movement we've seen happening worldwide.



CBC KW: What can people expect on the weekend of July 10 to 12?



Gerber: We'll be playing two Black inspired movies. One will be Black Panther and then the other one will be Selma. It is a little bit different during these times with the drive-in theaters as we have to do and continue practising our social distancing. So, there are a little bit more measures in place than there have been before. So no convertibles are allowed, we have to have masks on to use the washroom and they don't have their concession stands open so bringing your own snacks is important.

It's a really great way to get your whole family out together and be able to get educated but also enjoy your time with a powerful super hero that the Black community can look up to and the Black youth.



CBC KW: Can you tell me about GBHS' Education Initiative?



Gerber: GBHS is currently working on a new education initiative that has always been in the background prior to the protests and everything that have been happening. It got put on a hold of course because of COVID. Now that we have changed up the way we're doing things we kind of launched this educational campaign that we're calling The Change Starts Now, Educate Yourself.

The Change Starts Now will provide educational programming on Black history and culture. So it's a way to really make relevant resources available about diversity, discrimination and anti-racism. But in addition, this is the time we also need to learn about our history from the beginning of time up until now — both the good and the bad, not just the bad. It needs to start coming from our points of view, not just the colonial education system.



This educational initiative is going to include different points that we need to get done. So we want a top 100 educational resources, from books to movies to videos and online educational and cultural events. So right now we're just kind of in a space where we can't necessarily host a ton of outside events with a bunch of people, so it's kind of opened our eyes to what we can do for educational programming online.

I think it's really important that we start developing a booklet of local history. The Guelph-Wellington area is actually full of Black history that we've never really talked about further than a few books. And then in addition, we really do want to work on implementing youth initiatives. So we're going be working on a new program that will be launched in September and more information will be coming out about that. We'll be working primarily with our Black youths in the city. So there's actually quite a few things that we're hoping to do out of this initiative, which all ends up being what is most important right now, and that's education.



CBC KW: How can people support the GBHS Education Initiative?

Gerber: People are welcome to donate through our website. There's an opportunity with the Mustang Drive-in Theatre to donate. What we like to remind people is that we do have a goal of $135,000 by December 1st. But what we are seeing is that if every Guelphite gave and donated even just $1, we would make our goal. So that actually makes it really reasonable to hit this goal.



If you know you're not able to donate there's a lot of other ways to be involved through volunteering your time. I don't want people to think that if they don't have the money that they're less than. We do want people to still be empowered. Volunteer work is just as important as donating, so feel free to reach out to us at any time. The change starts now.