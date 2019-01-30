A 61-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with assault after an argument about snow clearing with her neighbour became physical, police say.

On Jan. 9 at about 8:20 p.m., two women who live in an apartment building on Waterloo Avenue were removing snow from their vehicles in the parking lot.

A 61-year-old woman was upset with the way a 71-year-old woman was clearing the snow from her vehicle and where she was putting it, police say.

It's alleged the younger woman was yelling and screaming at the older woman.

"At one point, she scooped some snow onto her shovel, lifted it to about her waist, flung the shovel and threw the snow, hitting the [older] female," Insp. Cate Welsh told CBC. "A minor physical altercation also ensued."

The 71-year-old woman received a cut to her cheek and bruising to her wrists. Police say she did not require medical attention.

Police interviewed several witnesses before charges were laid. The 61-year-old woman is due to appear in court on March 12.

Snow courtesy: show 'good will'

Welsh says she much prefers to tell good news stories about people helping neighbours by clearing their driveways and says this case is a reminder to be a little more patient in the winter.

"Show some good will. If you're shovelling your spot, it doesn't hurt to do the one next to you," Welsh said.

"I believe we're probably going to have snow for at least another month. That may change according to the groundhog in the next couple of days, but I'd err on the side of caution and be prepared to do some more shovelling."