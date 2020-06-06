Thousands take to the streets in Guelph for anti-black racism protest
Thousands of people gathered in front of Guelph's city hall on Saturday for an anti-black racism demonstration and march.
People gathered in front of city hall on Saturday
The peaceful event saw speakers, spoken word artists and musicians address the crowd before people walked from city hall to police headquarters.
Here are some images from the demonstration.
Speaker named Justin. <a href="https://t.co/yiHHRbgPZh">pic.twitter.com/yiHHRbgPZh</a>—@Kate_in_Guelph