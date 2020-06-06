Thousands take to the streets in Guelph for anti-black racism protest

Thousands gathered in front of city hall in Guelph, Ont., to take part in an anti-black racism march.

The peaceful event saw speakers, spoken word artists and musicians address the crowd before people walked from city hall to police headquarters.

Here are some images from the demonstration.

Many people brought signs, including this one that reads: 'I could have been George Floyd.' (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Thousands gathered in Guelph, Ont., on Saturday, June 6, 2020 for a Black Lives Matter solidarity march. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

After speakers, spoken word artists and musicians addressed the crowd, people marched through Guelph's downtown core on Saturday. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

A man holds up a sign that says, 'Get off our necks' at the anti-Black racism protest in Guelph on Saturday. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

This woman offered free flowers to people on Saturday. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

These people were offering people free water and squirts of hand sanitizer. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)