There may be GRT disruptions next week as region and union continue negotiations

The region is alerting riders to possible transit disruptions next week as the union that represents Grand River Transit and Mobility Plus drivers, mechanics and service attendants will be in a legal strike position as of Monday.

The region is now in negotiations with UNIFOR, Local 4304 and said in a release they continue to work closely with the union and are "committed to reaching an agreement that is competitive for GRT staff and affordable for residents."

Union president Brendan Burke said they're currently in the midst of bargaining and had no comment for CBC News at this time.

In the event of a strike, buses, MobilityPLUS and busPLUS services will not operate, the region said, but the LRT would continue to run because that service is maintained and operated by Keolis.

The region said it recognizes community members rely on public transit daily and it will continue to update residents with information when it becomes available.