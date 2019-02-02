Wiarton Willie predicts early spring with Premier Doug Ford on hand for festivities

Wiarton Willie predicted an early spring after the celebrity rodent didn't see shadow on Saturday morning.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was there when the celebrity rodent made his prediction at the Groundhog Day festivities in Wiarton.

Ford was joined by the area's MPP, Consumer Service Minister Bill Walker, for the 63rd annual Wiarton Willie Festival.

Wiarton Willie made his prediction at 8:07 a.m.

It comes as much of the province is emerging from a bitter cold snap.

Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will retreat into its burrow, heralding six more weeks of cold weather. But spring-like temperatures are thought to be on the way if no shadow is seen.