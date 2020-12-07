COVID-19 drive-thru testing moves from Glasgow Street to Charles Street Terminal
Testing centre will open Tuesday at the former bus terminal in downtown Kitchener
Grand River Hospital's (GRH) COVID-19 drive-thru test centre is moving from its Glasgow Street location to the former bus terminal in downtown Kitchener.
No drive-thru testing is available Monday, but the new location at the former Charles Street Transit Terminal will open on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
After Tuesday, regular hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
Testing will still be by appointment only and the new site will accommodate cars and pedestrians, GRH said in a news release.
GRH had been operating the drive-thru testing site at Catalyst 137 on Glasgow Street for the last six months. The new site will better equipped to handle winter weather.
"The new site will provide more protection for staff, residents and testing equipment from cold and inclement weather," GRH said.
There are three other COVID-19 test sites available to the community:
- St Mary's General Hospital's Test Centre on 50 Bathurst Dr. Unit 1, Kitchener from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 519-885-9517 to make an appointment. Next day appointments can be made online.
- Cambridge-North Dumfries Community COVID-19 Assessment Centre run by Cambridge Memorial Hospital on 215 Holiday Inn Dr., Cambridge from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Call 226-895-1050 to make an appointment.
- Kitchener-Waterloo-Wilmot-Wellesley-Woolwich Community Assessment Centre at 50 Westmount Rd. N. in Waterloo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday with evening and weekend appointments available based on need. Call 1-855-414-2255 or book online.
