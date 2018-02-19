The Grand River Conservation Authority has terminated its flood warnings as water flows continue to recede.

On Monday, the GRCA said all flood warnings and watches issued from March 13 to March 16 were terminated.

Flows in the Grand River watershed are receding, and river ice has "generally moved out of the river system," according to the GRCA.

A small ice jam remains in the Grand River at Port Maitland, but the jam isn't currently causing major flooding, the conservation authority said.

Mild temperatures and limited rainfall expected over the coming week are expected to melt the remaining snow and slowly release runoff, so additional flooding isn't anticipated.

In the meantime, the public is being reminded to stay away from all bodies of water, including banks adjacent to rivers and creeks due to slippery conditions.

Parents and pet owners are being advised to keep children and pets away from waterways.