Grand River Conservation Authority working on a plan to reopen parks and trails

There is currently no timeline for the Grand River Conservation Authority to reopen its parks and trails, communications manager Lisa Stocco says.

On Saturday, Premier Doug Ford announced provincial parks will be allowed to reopen for walking, hiking, biking and bird-watching. Camping will not be permitted yet and all facilities, playgrounds and beaches will remain closed.

Stocco said that announcement doesn't apply to the conservation authority, but noted the GRCA is working on a framework for reopening.

"We do not have a timeline for reopening at this time," she said. "There are a number of things that we need to consider and address prior to reopening. We will take a phased approach to reopening our conservation areas and passive-use recreational land."

Staff are currently not doing maintenance at parks unless it's "flood operations infrastructure or as required by legal obligations."

Stocco said it's expected that when the GRCA does reopen, they'll start with some recreational trails, which staff will monitor for overcrowding.

"We are continuing to review our operations to determine how we will reopen, while ensuring the safety of both our staff and those who access our properties," she said.

For now, parks and trails owned by the GRCA remain closed and anyone caught on the properties is considered to be trespassing and could face a fine. Stocco said they're still getting reports of people accessing GRCA lands.

"Our staff are continuing to physically close our properties where possible and post signage as we are able and we are working with our municipal partners and police services where appropriate," she said.