GRCA to open more trails, parks but still no camping or washroom access

People will have more options for hiking and birdwatching as the Grand River Conservation Authority opens up access to more trails and parks this weekend.

The GRCA has announced it will open four conservation areas on Saturday: Conestoga Lake, Guelph Lake, Rockwood and Belwood Lake. Laurel Creek in Waterloo and Shade's Mills in Cambridge opened last weekend.

The parks are open for limited activities, including walking, hiking and birdwatching.

The parks are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gatehouse where people would normally pay to enter the parks are closed but the GRCA says people are expected to pay entrance fees in the self serve payment boxes.

Currently, boat launches, beaches, playgrounds, picnic areas, washrooms and campsites are closed at the parks.

"It is anticipated that the GRCA will be reopening some additional Grand River parks on May 30, provided hazard tree work can be completed," the authority said in a release.

Boat launches in opened parks are also expected to be opened on May 30.

Trails open

The GRCA also announced more trails will open on Saturday, including:

Dumfries Conservation Area in Cambridge.

Arkell-Smith in Puslinch.

Guelph Lake dam to Victoria Road N. (including GORBA trails).

Puslinch Tract in Puslinch.

Snyder's Flats in Bloomingdale.

Starkey Hill in Puslinch.

As well, the GRCA said its sections of the Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail, the Brantford to Hamilton Rail Trail, the Elora Cataract Trailway and the SC Johnson Trail (Paris to Brantford) are also open for biking and hiking.

No camping for weeks

Other properties remain closed until further notice, the GRCA says.

"The GRCA will continue to reopen its properties in stages," the authority said, noting it's unclear when short-term camping will be allowed.

The authority also noted once they get the go-ahead to allow camping, "it takes at least four weeks to prepare the parks for overnight camping."

The GRCA is planning for seasonal campers to return to parks. The authority has tentative plans to open for seasonal camping on June 15 as long as the parks can "meet all the health and safety requirements of the provincial government."