GRCA to open parks early this Friday to help people get exercise outdoors

People looking to get some outdoor exercise will soon have more nearby options.

The Grand River Conservation Authority announced that as of this Friday, nearly all of their parks and trails will open early for day use activities. Elora Quarry will be the only park not to open on Friday.

Normally, the parks would open on May 1.

The GRCA says the conservation areas will operate at a reduced capacity and people are expected to follow provincial and local public health guidelines. Access to picnic areas will be restricted.

Some washrooms will be open and garbage cans will be available, but people are encouraged to keep their visits short and take their garbage home with them.

Overnight and seasonal camping is currently not permitted in the parks under the provincial stay-at-home order.

The GRCA says the move to open parks early is to "help support the mental health and well-being of watershed residents."