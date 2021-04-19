GRCA to open parks early this Friday to help people get exercise outdoors
Move meant to 'support the mental health and well-being of watershed residents,' authority says
People looking to get some outdoor exercise will soon have more nearby options.
The Grand River Conservation Authority announced that as of this Friday, nearly all of their parks and trails will open early for day use activities. Elora Quarry will be the only park not to open on Friday.
Normally, the parks would open on May 1.
The GRCA says the conservation areas will operate at a reduced capacity and people are expected to follow provincial and local public health guidelines. Access to picnic areas will be restricted.
Some washrooms will be open and garbage cans will be available, but people are encouraged to keep their visits short and take their garbage home with them.
Overnight and seasonal camping is currently not permitted in the parks under the provincial stay-at-home order.
The GRCA says the move to open parks early is to "help support the mental health and well-being of watershed residents."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?