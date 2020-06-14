Grand River Hospital sets up drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Kitchener

People in Waterloo region looking to get tested for COVID-19 can now do it from the comfort of their car.

Staff with Grand River Hospital (GRH) have set up a COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at the Catalyst 137 parking lot on 137 Glasgow St. in Kitchener.

People can get tested any day of the week from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary to get tested and walk-ups can be accommodated, says GRH.

Staff are reminding residents that testing is not inside the Catalyst building. People are asked to follow directions from security staff, who will be on-site.

Cars with multiple people in need of testing are asked to let the security staff know as they enter the parking lot.

People who are deaf or hard of hearing will be required to fill out a registration form before arriving to the drive-thru clinic. Forms will also be provided on site, says GRH.