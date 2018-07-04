Late summer strike could affect camping, says GRCA employee union

Late summer plans to go camping or hit the beach at a local conservation area could be affected if staff with the Grand River Conservation Authority go on strike.

Employees with the GRCA warn that a strike could happen if their employer doesn't raise their wages, bringing their pay in line with that of people doing similar jobs with other conservation authorities.

The union said the GRCA pays managers the same as those in other authorities, so it's only fair to do the same for other employees.

"The last thing we want to do is go on strike, especially during camping season," said Rebecca Mitchell, OPSEU Local 259 bargaining chair, in a release.

"But we know the public value the work we do."

Union files for conciliation

There are about 150 members of the union who work for the GRCA as planners, assistant superintendents and environmental officers. They have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2017.

In June, the members voted in favour of going on strike, but no strike date has been set.

Last week, union members filed for conciliation, which would see the Ontario Ministry of Labour step in to mediate discussions.

The union is also asking for the GRCA to keep their positions and their work publicly owned and managed.

In a statement from communications manager Lisa Stocco, the GRCA said negotiations are ongoing and they are optimistic an agreement will be reached.

"We value the work and contributions of all our employees. We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and we will continue to discuss the issues with our OPSEU members in the interest of reaching a mutually agreeable settlement," the statement said.

It added the GRCA would not be sharing any details about their position as long as the two parties are engaged in negotiations.

The GRCA is also "preparing a contingency plan to minimize service disruptions" should there be a strike.