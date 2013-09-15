Spring is mating season for Canada geese, so be prepared to see them on or around Ontario's roads.

"They're now pairing up, so you're now seeing them in pairs rather than flocking together," explained Lisa Veit, from the Guelph Humane Society.

Soon, the birds will be nesting and raising their young — activities that bring them in close contact with people and vehicles, she said.

"{The birds are] often travelling between nesting sites and bodies of water, so we'll often find them on roadways this time of year. They might be crossing the road to get to a body of water," said Veit.

Geese can be quite bold, said Veit, and they pay little attention to traffic and cars.

"[They're] sort of indifferent to traffic and really counting on the goodwill of drivers to be patient and let them cross the road uneventfully."

So the onus is on drivers to be alert and aware, said Elliott Silverstien, manager of government relations at CAA's South Central division.

Mate will stick by injured goose

"An animal that darts out onto the road is a great example of why you need to be driving the speed limit and being focussed on the road and on the wheel," said Silverstien.

He said if you do see a goose trying to cross the road, and you're not on a busy street, slow down and give the bird a chance to make its way across the road.

If you can, pull over to the side shoulder and put on your hazard lights.

Whatever you do, said Silverstien, don't swerve into a different lane.

"You don't want to put yourself at risk. You don't want to hurt the animals," said Silverstien. "You also don't want to cause a chain reaction situation. So if you're at a high rate of speed, you don't want someone hitting you from behind."

Veit said the Guelph Humane Society sees dozens of dead and injured birds each spring and summer.

She recommends people keep a box or plastic tote in their car, to help carry an injured goose off the road.

"Often what we'll find is, because geese will pair for life, their mates will be alongside them if they are injured, and will be staying with them, and therefore impeding traffic further."

Then, call the local humane society who can help rescue the goose and ensure it has the best chance of survival.