Murder trial jury selection begins in death of Wellesley mother, daughter

The jury selection process is underway for the trial of Glenn Bauman. He's been charged with two counts of first degree murder, accused of killing 47-year-old Linda Daniel from Wellesley and her teenage daughter Cheyenne in July 2011.

On Monday morning, Bauman appeared at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Kitchener. He wore glasses, a blue sweatshirt and had his hair combed back. He sat next to his lawyer Christopher Hicks.

Bauman is charged with two counts of first degree murder for the death of Daniel and her daughter on July 16, 2011. Bauman is also charged with two counts of offering an indignity to a body.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Human remains discovered by police

Daniel and her 13-year-old daughter Cheyenne were last seen in July 2011. Family members reported their disappearance to police in 2015, after they haven't heard from them for four years.

In 2011, Linda Daniel was in a common-law relationship with Bauman and the three lived in St. Clements.

In August 2016, Waterloo Regional Police began an investigation at the St. Clements home, and in September 2017, police said human remains had been found inside and outside the house.

The trial is projected to last about eight weeks.