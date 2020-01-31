A person has been taken to hospital following an explosion in Guelph Friday afternoon.

Police said they were unable to release many details but that it appears a gas line exploded in a residential area. It happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Southcreek Trail and Edinburgh Road S.

"The Guelph Police Service and Guelph Fire Department are currently on scene evacuating the area, and we are urging the public to please avoid the area," Const. Kyle Grant told CBC Kitchener-Waterloo.

He confirmed a person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, but "the situation's fluid and ongoing, so we don't have all the information yet as far as injuries."

Enbridge Gas tweeted they were at the scene of a house explosion in Guelph.

"The cause has not been determined. Safety is our number one priority, area is secured," the tweet said.

'I was just in awe'

Dean Martin lives around the corner from where the explosion happened.

"I was just upstairs doing some paperwork from home and just, the house shook. It was kind of like, 'Did somebody just crash into the house?'" he said.

Martin said he checked with neighbours and while he was outside, he heard sirens and was told there was an explosion.

"I went over to offer if anybody in the neighbouring houses needed a place to go to keep warm," he said. He said he saw one of the firefighters holding a small dog that was rescued from the home.

"It just goes to show that the movies kind of lie to you ... there were no flames. No scorch marks," Martin said. "I was just in awe when I looked at it."

The neighbourhood was evacuated, and Martin hasn't been able to return home yet. He said he was told to keep track of what's happening in the area via social media.

He said he wasn't sure when he could return, and if they would have heat or gas access in their home.