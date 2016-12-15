Don't camouflage garbage in white bags, region urges

Waterloo region says with recent snowfalls, garbage and recycling collection crews are having a difficult time seeing and gathering material for the scheduled pickups.

Friday, waste management officials noted that pickup has been difficult from snowbank tops or for items hidden by drifts or plowed snow.

Blue and green bins along with garbage containers have been placed out of reach of collection arms and crews after snow dumps.

"Place waste containers at the edge of your driveway, or dig a ledge in the snowbank at street level to place containers," the region suggested. "Brush snow from containers for maximum visibility."

The region also noted that white garbage bags may not be easily visible in the snow and could easily be overlooked.