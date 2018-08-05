Friends hide rocks with inspiring messages in Kitchener and Waterloo

Three boys spent part of their summer painting more than 250 rocks with inspiring messages that they've now hidden around Kitchener and Waterloo.

Ben Dmitrienko, 13, his 11-year-old brother Brody of Waterloo and their friend, 12-year-old William Loughran of Kitchener, have placed those rocks in parks, beside hospitals and schools, and along sidewalks for anyone to find.

Ben said his mom encourages them to do something nice for the community each summer and this was the project the three boys decided on.

The rocks have been hidden in various locations, including in parks and around schools and hospitals. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

"So if somebody's having a bad day, if they could see the rock, it could make them feel better," Ben said. "The rocks have lots of colour on them and like, catches your eye."

The friends included the hashtag #rocksolidmessages on each rock and they hope that people who find a rock will take a picture and post it to Instagram.

Each rock has the hashtag #rocksolidmessages and the boys hope if people find the rocks, they will take a picture and post it to Instagram. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

"I think it's really awesome that people are finding these nice messages and they probably be reacting really happy after finding them," William said.

"It's cool to see how other people react to, sort of like, a present almost," Brody added. "I like them all, I guess. It was fun making them."

The friends said they spent several days painting each of the rocks in a unique way. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

William also enjoyed having the rocks around while Ben said if he had to choose one favourite, it was one he did with different coloured polka dots and it had the word 'smile' on it.

"It feels pretty cool that something you made for someone else to make their day actually is making their day," he said.