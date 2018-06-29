Friendly Voice program helps people living alone in K-W feel connected during COVID-19

Every week, about 20 people in Waterloo region who have been separated from their family during the pandemic receive a phone call asking them how they're doing.

The Friendly Voice program was launched in May after it was a need was identified for more support for people who were socially isolated during the pandemic, according to Lisa Akey, the director of counselling with Carizon Family and Community Services. The non-profit counselling service runs the program.

"There seemed to be a gap in the community for those living on their own and weren't connected directly to services," said Akey.

The phone calls usually last about half an hour. It's not meant to replace counselling services or be used as a crisis line, but rather it's an additional way to help people who could use a friendly voice on the other end of a phone line, said Akey.

The service is geared toward anyone in the region who has been separated from family or friends through the pandemic or anyone on wait lists for counselling services at any of the six non-profit counselling agencies in the region.

'A lot of relief'

A team of interns at Carizon, who are master's students, are making the phone calls.

Kate Urquhart, who's doing her master's in psychotherapy and spiritual care, makes four to seven calls every week.

"There is a lot of relief just to have someone call them and say 'Hey how are you doing. I remember last week you said that you were going to start a new art project. How's that going?' And just knowing that somebody was listening and following through and paying attention to their lives," said Urquhart.

"I had actually one person, he had a doctor's appointment, so he made sure that he changed his time with me so that he'd be able to go to the doctor's but not miss his weekly call," said Urquhart.

The conversations are also a good sounding board for people, according to Urquhart.

"It's another voice or somebody who they could trust to ask questions about COVID.

'Do you wear a mask when you go out? Do you think masks are important?' There's just somebody that they could bounce these fears and confusions off of," said Urquhart.

The program is set to run until next spring, but Akey would like to see it expanded to include more people on counselling wait lists.

She says the counselling collaborative in Waterloo region gets about 25 calls a day of new people needing services and the wait list has grown by 20 to 25 per cent during the pandemic.

"We anticipate there to be a continued need into the fall with cold and flu season coming along and there could be more need for people to self-isolate and needing check-ins," said Akey.