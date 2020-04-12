Free webinar for business leaders through pandemic offered by University of Guelph, Chamber of Commerce

A few webinars will be offered on a weekly basis for Guelph businesses leaders to help them lead during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weekly online one-hour seminar is for people in both the profit and not-for-profit sectors. It will cover topics relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic and business, such as employee moral and coping, rebuilding tourism and hospitality and sustainability.

The webinar is being offered by the University of Guelph's Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics and the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.

Statia Elliot, the school's associate dean, external relations said the webinars are a way for the school to reach out and share expertise and insights.

"Now more than ever, our business community is in need of support," Elliot said in a release.

The first webinar is set for this Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and will feature Danby CEO Jim Estill. People can sign up for the webinar through the school of business website.