Yes, you did see a fox in the city. Don't worry, it's normal, say Kitchener staff

Yes, that was a fox you spotted trotting around the streets of Kitchener, or maybe in other urban parts of the region.

Foxes are making themselves at home in the city and that's normal, says Kitchener's manager of forestry and natural resources Joshua Shea.

While the city receives a number of calls about wildlife within city limits, Shea says there has been an uptick from residents who have spotted foxes in their neighbourhood.

"Over the last number of years, we've seen more possible coyotes. And, you know, a coyote is a predator of the fox. So maybe they're controlling or driving their populations down," said Shea.

Still, if you're spooked by the thought of a fox trotting down the street, there are things you can do to protect yourself and keep them away from your property, Shea says.

"We encourage people to stand, make noise, make the animal feel unwelcome," says Shea.

"Making yourself big and scared for the most part, as the fox will see you and will just continue on its way. It's curious about your presence and then just sort of escapes or disappears into the undergrowth."

Property owners are also encouraged to make their space uninviting to the animals. That includes not putting meat in the compost bin, making sure garbage bins are closed tightly and not leaving small dogs or cats outside alone.

Shea encourages people in the City of Kitchener to only contact them on their 24/7 line at 519-741-2345, if the animal is behaving oddly, acting uncharacteristically or if someone is feeding them.