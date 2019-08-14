A bat that bit a woman in her Guelph home and showed no symptoms of infection has tested positive for rabies, the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says.

This is the fourth bat in the area that has tested positive for rabies since June 20 of this year, public health said in a notice on its website.

One of those reports came on July 31, when public health said a bat in Dufferin County had tested positive for rabies — the first time in the county since 1990. Three people were treated for rabies exposure.

On June 25, public health reported a bat found in a Guelph home had tested positive for rabies.

On Aug. 2, public health reported a rabit bat was found in Mount Forest.

Public health offered tips for people if they find a bat in their home:

If you have been in contact with the bat (including being bitten or scratched), go to the hospital emergency room or your family doctor right away. Rabid bats might not show signs of rabies.

Do not touch the bat.

Call your local animal control service or the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 1-866-673-4781.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has been dropping rabies vaccine bait packs in Wellington and Dufferin counties since July.

They are green blister packs. When an animal bites into the bait, it swallows the vaccine and should develop an immunity to rabies in about two weeks.