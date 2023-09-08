Ontario Premier Doug Ford's visit to Kitchener on Friday for the city's first Ford Fest and to speak about funding for Waterloo region was met by dozens of protesters, as the Greenbelt development controversy continues.

Ford Fest began at 5 p.m. ET. The premier is scheduled to make a speech starting at 6:30 p.m.

The free event includes food, music and carnival rides. Other such events have also been held in Scarborough in suburban Toronto and Windsor.

Representatives of the three opposition parties showed up at the protest organized by the Waterloo Regional Labour Council, which is focused on workers' rights.

In an emailed flyer, the council said they planned to walk on the sidewalks along Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener, the site for Ford Fest, "to show Premier Ford and his supporters that this community feels enough is enough."

Some of the people protesting outside <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FordFest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FordFest</a> in Kitchener. All three opposition parties are here <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/lq1csoU2s6">pic.twitter.com/lq1csoU2s6</a> —@CBCLorenda

Another protest, dubbed GreenFest, is being let by Aislinn Clancy, the Ontario Green Party candidate for Kitchener Centre, at her campaign headquarters.

Clancy also spoke at the protest outside Bingemans, a multi-purpose recreation centre.

"This is greed at its highest. This is corruption at its highest," she said. "This is business that is causing harm and robbing our generations. This is not OK. We need to stop the harm now."

Dozens of protesters held signs and voiced their concerns about the Greenbelt controversy outside of the Ford Fest event that took place on Friday in Kitchener. (CBC News)

Waterloo NDP MPP Catherine Fife spoke to the crowd of protesters on the behalf of the Official Opposition.

"We have called for an immediate return of the Legislature to return the stolen lands back to the Green Belt," she said. "We are not going to let up at all."

Mike Nagy, a founder of Wellington Water Watchers, spoke to CBC's Lorenda Reddekopp at the protest outside of Ford Fest in Kitchener on Friday. (CBC News)

Mike Nagy, one of the founders of the Wellington Water Watchers, a grassroots organization focused on conserving water resources, was also at the protest.

"This person is ... hiding behind legislative law," he told CBC News while holding a sign with a cartoon depiction of the premier.

"This is a dangerous precedent, which means any government going forward can disband environmental laws," he said, referring to the Greenbelt controversy.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrived in Kitchener for Ford Fest and to make a funding announcement for Waterloo region. Representatives of the three opposition parties showed up at a protest organized by the Waterloo Regional Labour Council. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

As part of the Greenbelt controversy, an auditor general's report released last month found the criteria for what lands were chosen for development were altered after most of the proposed sites were found not to fit the parameters.

Some of the proposed sites were also changed to fit the minimum criteria set forth by the government, the report found.

Ford has said the 15 sites originally chosen by the province for development will also be reviewed by a provincial facilitator.

Funding pledges outlined

After Ford arrived in Kitchener, he met up with other dignitaries for a photo-op at 1144 Courtland Ave. E. at about 3:30 p.m.

At the meet-up, Spotlight Affordable Ventures, a non-profit developer, proposed building four new towers in the area with 2,500 new residential units.

Spotlight Affordable Ventures, a non-profit developer, wants to build four towers with several affordable units in Kitchener. (Photo provided by Spotlight Affordable Ventures)

The development will also come with community supports, including a medical office and 24-hour daycare.

Their goal is to aid families that make under $75,000 per year.

The project is being developed in partnership with several organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and Trillium Housing.

Funding for schools, roads, hospitals in Waterloo region

In his speech on Friday, Ford said the government is helping build three new elementary schools in Waterloo region with an over $45-million investment.

He said a total $50-billion investment for both the region and other parts of Ontario, a pledge he made previously, will support more than 50 new hospital projects. Some of that funding will also help support the redevelopment of Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital.

He mentioned a $28-billion investment in roads and highways across the province, including the new Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph.

Ford also showed support for an expanded GO Train service on the Kitchener Line.