If you're over 65, a healthcare worker or otherwise at high risk of contracting influenza, it's time to get the flu shot.

The vaccine will be available to the broader population next week.

That's according to Pharmacy Manager Preet Sian. For the last five years she has been giving the shot, and educating customers about it.

"As a society we do kind of have a responsibility to one another," She said.

"By you getting the flu shot, you could be protecting the children in your neighbourhood, your co-workers and your family members."

"We do know influenza kills," she said. Adding that the flu is one of the top ten causes of mortality in Canada. It is estimated that more than 3,000 people die each year from the illness and complications stemming from it.

Some dispute those numbers, but it is accepted that people who are immunocompromised are better served not coming into contact with the virus.

Flu symptoms

There are some risks associated with the vaccine, and anyone with concerns should consult their doctor if they have questions about their particular medical situation, Sian said.

Flu symptoms to watch out for are a fever over 100 degrees, muscle aches, fatigue and chills.

And how to prevent the spread of influenza? Don't go to work if you're sick, Sian advises.