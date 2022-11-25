Plane overruns runway at Waterloo Region International Airport, TSB investigates

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada is investigating after a plane overran the runway at the Waterloo Region International Airport on Friday.

The plane was a Boeing 737, owned and operated by Flair Airlines.

It was coming from Vancouver to Kitchener-Waterloo when, at approximately 6:25 a.m., it overran runway 26, said the TSB.

There were 134 passengers and six crew on board. No one was injured, says the TSB.

The runway has been closed, affecting some flights later in the day.

"Passengers deplaned the aircraft and were taken to the terminal by bus. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is our top priority," a Flair Airlines spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

