Ontario researcher among global team unveiling first image of a black hole
The image was compiled with help from eight earth-based telescopes around the world
An Ontario scientist is among an international team of researchers set to unveil the first captured image of a black hole on Wednesday.
The picture was compiled by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, a group of scientists around the world bent on proving the existence of black holes and documenting what they look like despite the fact that they cannot release light.
The team includes Avery Broderick, an astrophysicist and associate professor at the University of Waterloo.
The image was compiled with help from eight earth-based telescopes around the world.
Researchers say their findings help offer further support of Einstein's Theory of Relativity, first announced in 1915.
Broderick and other researchers are to show the image of a black hole at a news conference in Washington D.C. at around 9:00 a.m.
NASA says a black hole is a region in space where the pulling force of gravity is so strong that light is not able to escape and that some black holes are a result of dying stars.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.