Ontario researcher among global team unveiling first image of a black hole
An international team of researchers are set to unveil the first captured image of a black hole. The picture was compiled by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, that includes an Ontario scientist.

The image was compiled with help from eight earth-based telescopes around the world

The Canadian Press
A simulation shows what a photograph of a black hole might look like. The first ever such photograph is expected to be released by scientists on Wednesday morning. (Hotaka Shiokawa)

An Ontario scientist is among an international team of researchers set to unveil the first captured image of a black hole on Wednesday.

The picture was compiled by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, a group of scientists around the world bent on proving the existence of black holes and documenting what they look like despite the fact that they cannot release light.

The team includes Avery Broderick, an astrophysicist and associate professor at the University of Waterloo.

The image was compiled with help from eight earth-based telescopes around the world.

Researchers say their findings help offer further support of Einstein's Theory of Relativity, first announced in 1915.

Broderick and other researchers are to show the image of a black hole at a news conference in Washington D.C. at around 9:00 a.m.

NASA says a black hole is a region in space where the pulling force of gravity is so strong that light is not able to escape and that some black holes are a result of dying stars.

