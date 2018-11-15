Fire crews battle blaze at old Trinity United Church in downtown Kitchener

Fire crews battled a blaze at the former Trinity United Church in downtown Kitchener Thursday morning.

Firefighters were trying to extinguish the blaze around 4 a.m. at Duke and Frederick.

The church was in the process of being demolished over the last few weeks.

Duke Street East is currently blocked between Frederick Street East and Queen Street North.

So far, fire officials have been unable to confirm if anyone was inside the building when the fire started.