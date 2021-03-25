Please don't feed peanuts to wildlife — it can put anaphylactic kids at risk, says Baden mom

At first, Danielle Maddock of Baden thought her daughter had picked up a leaf while playing in their backyard — but she was horrified when she found out it was a peanut shell.

Maddock's daughter, who is 16 months old, has a life-threatening anaphylactic allergy to peanuts and carries an EpiPen. Maddock takes precautions to make sure her child is safe, but she never thought she'd find peanut shells on her property.

"I was shocked. I never thought we'd find a peanut in our yard — we're a peanut-safe home," said the resident of the community in southwestern Ontario.

Maddock acted quickly and feels lucky that her daughter was wearing gloves at the time. It didn't take her long to figure out how the shells got there: animals had carried the peanuts into the yard and left the shells behind.

Just some of the peanut shells in Maddock's backyard. (Submitted by Danielle Maddock)

"I realized after the fact, and after talking to some of my neighbours, that it must be from people feeding them to local wildlife, whether that's squirrels, chipmunks, blue jays."

Now, Maddock is trying to raise awareness in the community; what may seem like a fun outdoor activity could have unintended consequences. She's hoping people will reconsider feeding peanuts to local wildlife.

She's not alone.

Allysa Schnurr, who also lives in Baden and has a nine-year-old daughter who's allergic to nuts, started to notice peanut shells pile up outside her home last year. She says this past weekend she found one on her deck.

While Schnurr says she's developed a habit of scanning the area around her house, but it's not possible to catch them all.

"A nine-year-old shouldn't have to go out in her backyard and say, 'Oh, are there peanut shells out here?'"

Schnurr says she supports Maddock's effort to have a conversation with the community about the issue.

"I think people minimalize it and don't necessarily recognize how severe it is," she said.

Dangers and precautions

Dr. Harold Kim, an allergist and associate professor at Western University who runs allergy clinics in London and Kitchener, says this is a problem for his patients — including this spring.

"I've actually heard that from a few patients of mine recently," he said, adding that generally peanuts and peanut shells are harmless if touched or smelled, but there's a risk that a young child, like Maddock's, could put the peanut in her mouth and cause a reaction.

Kim says an option is to instruct young children not to put everything they find in their mouth — a task he concedes is easier said than done.

If parents are regularly finding peanuts on their property, Kim also recommends that they sweep the area and remove any peanuts or shells they may find before letting their children out to play.

Dr. Harold Kim says parents with allergic children should ensure there are no peanuts where children are playing. (Rebecca Zandbergen/ CBC News )

"I think they would have to go and check and clean up regularly," he said.

It may have to be a new habit for Maddock, who has since found more peanut shells in her yard. She's made a post on a community Facebook page about the issue, and says it's been well received.

Maddock says she doesn't like telling people what to do, but feels a responsibility to get people thinking about something that might slip their mind.

"I do feel very strongly, obviously, as my daughter's caregiver to just make this community a safe place for her," she said.

"I always thought my backyard would be a safe place for us."