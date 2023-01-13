$360M for new National Quantum Strategy announced at Perimeter Institute in Waterloo, Ont.

The federal government is pledging $360 million to create a national quantum strategy to support the work of scientists and researchers across Canada.

This investment will lead to an estimated 150 to 200 thousand jobs nationally, according to the federal minister of innovation, science and industry, François-Philippe Champagne, who made the announcement at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo, Ont. on Friday.

The Perimeter Institute is a facility dedicated to the research, training and educational outreach in theoretical physics.

François-Philippe Champagne (front right) was given a tour of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo, Ont. ahead of the announcement. (James Chaarani / CBC)

Champagne said the strategy will do three things:

Amplify Canada's existing strength in quantum research.

Grow quantum technologies, companies and talent.

Solidify Canada's global leadership in these emerging technologies.

"Quantum technologies will shape the course of the future and that's why it's important for Canada to lead," Champagne said during the announcement.

"We need to bring Canadian along in what we're going to be doing and tell them why quantum matters to them."

In the afternoon, Champagne is scheduled to meet with tech workers at Communitech, an organization formed to support the tech industry in Waterloo region.