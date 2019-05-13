Skip to Main Content
63-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot in Stratford

A 63-year-old Startford woman died after being struck by a minivan in a Walmart parking lot Sunday morning, police said.

Driver of the minivan turned herself in after officers located the vehicle

Startford Police were called to a Walmart parking lot Sunday morning after a fatal hit-and-run. (Google Street View)

Startford police were called to a Walmart parking lot Sunday morning after a fatal hit-and-run.

Police received several 911 calls shortly after 11 a.m. about a collision that involved a pedestrian within the parking lot on Ontario Street.

Police said the vehicle involved, a white Volkswagen minivan, was seen leaving the area heading eastbound.

A woman, 63, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Police said she died later in hospital due to her injuries.

The diver of the minivan, a 30-year-old woman, turned her self in after officers located the vehicle with help from the public.

The driver been charged and will be appearing in court on June 17.

