63-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot in Stratford
Driver of the minivan turned herself in after officers located the vehicle
Startford police were called to a Walmart parking lot Sunday morning after a fatal hit-and-run.
Police received several 911 calls shortly after 11 a.m. about a collision that involved a pedestrian within the parking lot on Ontario Street.
Police said the vehicle involved, a white Volkswagen minivan, was seen leaving the area heading eastbound.
A woman, 63, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Police said she died later in hospital due to her injuries.
The diver of the minivan, a 30-year-old woman, turned her self in after officers located the vehicle with help from the public.
The driver been charged and will be appearing in court on June 17.
